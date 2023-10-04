ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A search got underway Wednesday for a missing diver off the coast of Rockport, officials said.

A Coast Guard official said the diver is a 70-year-old man believed to be in full diving gear. The same official said authorities were first notified of a missing diver around 4:15 p.m.

Officials said Rockport police found another diver, an adult male, dead on Front Beach in Rockport while they were searching for the missing 70-year-old man.

The Coast Guard official said Rockport Police and fire personnel were involved in the search Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD flying over the area spotted a Coast Guard helicopter and airplane assisting in local operations. Boats in the water were also participating in the search.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

