Authorities searching for missing newborn, ‘possibly deceased’ mother

(WHDH) — A massive search is underway for a missing newborn and her mother who authorities say may be “possibly deceased.”

Deputies in North Carolina received a report Thursday that an infant and her mother, April Morrison, had gone missing, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrison, who authorities described as Hispanic, was reported to have arrived in the Richmond County when she was eight months pregnant. Morrison recently gave birth to the baby girl, who investigators believe is “in danger and not in the care of her mother.”

“Our agency has not positively identified the infant, and has reasonable suspicion that April is operating under an alias,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Morrison could be staying in local motels or hotels, between Richmond County, Scotland County, and Fayetteville, but investigators said they’ve received reports of her “possibly being deceased or having been removed” from the area “under fear or coercion.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 910-266-4332.

