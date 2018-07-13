Authorities searching for missing person near Crane Beach in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a missing person in the area of Crane Estate and Crane Beach in Ipswich, officials said.
Search crews responded around 10:20 a.m. Friday to the area for a report of a lost person, according to the Ipswich Police Department.
A state police air wing has been called in to assist with the search.
A heavy police presence has gathered in the area. Video from Sky7 showed K9 dogs and ATVs that were being used in the search.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.
