Authorities searching for missing person near Crane Beach in Ipswich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a missing person in the area of Crane Estate and Crane Beach in Ipswich, officials said.

Search crews responded around 10:20 a.m. Friday to the area for a report of a lost person, according to the Ipswich Police Department.

A state police air wing has been called in to assist with the search.

A heavy police presence has gathered in the area. Video from Sky7 showed K9 dogs and ATVs that were being used in the search.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Ipswich Police Department is currently searching for a lost person on the Crane Estate and beach area. There is no threat to public safety. There will be a heavy police presence and helicopters flying above. Please avoid the area to allow us to conduct our search. — Ipswich Police Dept. (@Ipswichpd) July 13, 2018

