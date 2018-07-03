Authorities searching for NJ man who overturned kayak in Lake Champlain

SHELBURNE, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are still searching for a New Jersey man after the kayak he was using overturned in Lake Champlain Monday evening, officials said.

Eric Plett, 41, of Weehawken, was last seen holding onto his overturned yellow kayak in the area of Dunder Rock off Shelburne Point. People who knew Plett arrived in the area about 30 minutes later to find both Plett and his kayak gone, according to the Vermont state police.

Rescue crews dispatched about 7:10 p.m. searched the area but were unable to locate Plett. The search resumed Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information that may assist in this investigation is asked to contact the Shelburne Police Department at 802-985-8051.

