Authorities searching for person of interest in suspicious death in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have released a surveillance image of a man who is being sought in connection with a suspicious death in Concord, New Hampshire.

The man is being sought in connection with an investigation into the suspicious death of a man that was launched on Friday, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Anyone with information about the person in the photo is asked to call Lt. Sean Ford of the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)