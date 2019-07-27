Authorities searching for person of interest linked to Concord, NH homicide investigation

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have released a surveillance image of a 29-year-old man who is being sought in connection with a homicide investigation in Concord, New Hampshire.

Joseph King Hanright is being sought in connection with an investigation into the suspicious death of 64-year-old Marshall John Villeneuve, who was found dead in his home as the result of multiple stab wounds, according to Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Methuen police located Hanright’s car, a blue 2012 Mazda 3 sedan, near the intersection of Swan and Prospect streets Saturday afternoon.

He allegedly ditched the vehicle in the backyard of a home and took off on foot, leading police on a chase.

Hanright is believed to still be in the Methuen area and is considered armed and dangerous.

Update: Officers clearing the Swan St. area. Suspect at large. White male, short hair, 5'8" to 5'10", jean shorts, no shirt, possibly no shoes. Possibly armed. Considered dangerous. Call 911 immediately if seen. @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) July 27, 2019

“I’ve got two kids, you know? So, it is kind of concerning hearing some guy is running around,” one neighbor said. “It makes you want to lock your doors.”

Anyone who may have information on Hanright’s whereabouts is asked to call Lt. Sean Ford of the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100, or to call their local law enforcement agency.

