SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog in Spencer.

Tyson was found in a wire crate inside a shed behind the Salvation Army Store on West Main Street.

Authorities believe he was ledt sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call 508-885-6333.

