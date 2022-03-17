FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down the person responsible for abandoning a sick dog in Fitchburg on Wednesday night.

A dog in poor condition with a “very large” tumor was found on the rail trail near Water Street, according to Leominster-Fitchburg Animal Control.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or recognizes the dog is urged to contact animal control at 978-956-4082.

There were no additional details immediately available.

