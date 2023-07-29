TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are still searching for a person who ran away from a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Topsfield on Friday that left one person dead and another person hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near Exit 70 around 4:20 p.m. learned that three vehicles had been involved in a chain-reaction crash, according to a statement issued by Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

The first vehicle ended up in the breakdown lane, the second vehicle collided with the third vehicle, which ended up overturned in the median.

Two passengers of the third vehicle were ejected. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was flown to a hospital in Boston.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

Two other passengers of the third vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Two occupants of the first vehicle ran away into the woods, where one was captured, Tucker said. The other is still being sought.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

