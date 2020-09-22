Authorities searching for person who reportedly jumped off bridge into Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching the Charles River for a person who reportedly jumped off the Longfellow Bridge toward the Cambridge side on Tuesday.

Patrols from State Police-Boston, the State Police Marine Unit and Dive Team, and Cambridge firefighters responded to the scene around 9 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)