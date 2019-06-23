Authorities searching for RI man in connection with North Attleboro homicide

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a 32-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman in North Attleboro on Saturday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Steven Fregeolle, of Johnston, Rhode Island, in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Brandi Berg of Riverside, Rhode Island, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Route 1 about 6 p.m. Saturday evening found Berg, unresponsive inside a vehicle and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she was later pronounced dead.

Fregeolle’s car was found abandoned near the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve in Charlestown, Rhode Island Sunday morning.

Police say Fregeolle should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact North Attleboro Police Sergeant Richard McQuade at 508-695-1212.

