Authorities searching for several suspects after Christmas lights torn down, lawn decoration stolen

(WHDH) — Police are searching for at least four suspects after officials say they ripped Christmas lights off of a home in Narragansett, Rhode Island, and stole a reindeer lawn decoration.

Officers responding to a South End home on Saturday for a report of a larceny spoke with a homeowner who said a group of men had stolen his decorations before fleeing in a silver, four-door sedan, according to the Narragansett Police Department.

Surveillance video showed one man unplug a reindeer decoration and run off while a second man forcefully pulled several strands of white lights off of a bush. A third man could be seen lurking in the darkness.

It’s believed that the three men climbed into a getaway car that was being driven by a fourth individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Narragansett Police Department at 401-789-1091.

