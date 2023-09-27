SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire, are searching for a suspect who allegedly held up a business before fleeing towards the state line.

The Salem Police Department said its officers were called to a business at 522 South Broadway/Route 28 around noon on Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery.

According to police, the caller reported that a business, a LoanMax franchise, had been robbed at gunpoint and that employees had been tied up by the suspect.

The department said the suspect, described as a white male in his 50s or 60s, was then seen walking southbound on Route 28 towards Methuen, Mass.

“Responding patrol units immediately began a search for the suspect and cleared the business, ensuring the employees were unharmed,” Salem PD said on its Facebook page. “A K-9 was deployed and tracked towards the rail trail and Methuen.”

Authorities described the suspect as having a height of 6’2″ and wearing a Covid mask with glasses, a Bruins cap, blue sweatshirt/hoodie, grey pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

“We’re not sure, but he may have got into a car in the area,” Salem Police Captain Jason Smith told 7NEWS.

While authorities were not able to locate the suspect as of Wednesday afternoon, Smith said investigators identified witnesses “that potentially spotted him.”

Investigators said the suspect was likely in Massachusetts as of around 5 p.m., adding that Methuen police are also on the lookout.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt,” Smith said. “But again, this is a serious crime and we want to get this person in custody as soon as possible.”

Authorities have described the suspect as armed and dangerous and have asked anyone who sees him to not approach.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Salem PD’s Detective Joshua Dempsey at 603-893-1911.

