LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting at a house party in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at 5 Royal St. around 3 a.m. found six gunshot victims, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.

All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where 18-year-old Desiderio Arias, of Boxford Street, was pronounced dead, Tucker said. A relative said Arias was attending a birthday party when he was shot.

Two of the victims were taken by medical helicopter to hospitals in Boston for additional treatment.

The shootings are not believed to have been random and are being investigated by the Essex District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.

The DA’s Office declined to say whether anyone is in custody in connection to the shooting.

