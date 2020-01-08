Authorities searching for suspect who fled from stolen vehicle near Malden-Everett line

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle near the Malden-Everett line on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stolen vehicle near the Malden-Everett line encountered a suspect who ditched the vehicle and fled the area on foot, prompting a chase, according to the Everett Police Department.

A lockdown was ordered at the Madeline English School but it has since been lifted.

In a post on Facebook, Everett police said their officers were assisting Malden police with a search for the suspect.

A state police helicopter and K9 units are also assisting in the search. Heavily-armed officers could be seen scouring the area on foot.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

