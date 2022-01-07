CUMMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for the suspects who attempted to steal an ATM in Western Massachusetts early Friday morning.

A passerby called 911 shortly before 2 a.m. to report that a white Econoline van parked outside the Old Creamery Co-op on Berkshire Trail in Cummington with a chain linked to the ATM, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived, there were reportedly no people nearby.

A further investigation revealed that the van had been reported stolen from Pittsfield and that two people had been observed in the security video from inside the ATM at the Creamery, the DA’s office said.

A search of the area did not lead to the suspects. The DA’s office says it appeared they may have fled west on Route 9 toward Windsor.

An ivnestigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit at (413) 773-3561.

