BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for a taxi driver who may have witnessed a fatal hit-and-run in Mattapan, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Saturday afternoon.

“The taxi driver is sought as a witness only and is not accused of any wrongdoing,” Suffolk County DA Daniel Conley emphasized in a news release.

Emergency crews responding just after 12 a.m. to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the area of 972 Morton Street found a person in the road.

A 40-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck the man did not stop and continued traveling west on Morton Street, according to police.

Witnesses told authorities that a white taxi cab was among the vehicles in the area at the time of the collision. Authorities said based on statements and video footage, investigators are “confident” the cab was not involved in the crash.

State and local police spent several hours overnight photographing the scene and collecting evidence. Authorities have not released any details regarding the driver involved in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. The taxi driver, or anyone else with information, should contact police at 617-727-8817.

