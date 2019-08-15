Authorities searching for vehicle believed to be involved in deadly Woburn crash

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help finding a tractor-trailer or dump truck believed to have been involved in a crash in Woburn early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of a 23-year-old motorcyclist.

The crash in Interstate 95 northbound resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator, Matthew R. Carr, of Woburn, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

A preliminary investigation suggests the vehicle involved may be a red or maroon multi-axle dump truck or tractor-trailer that would have damaged to the tire or wheel area.

Police would like to speak with:

• Anyone who may have seen either vehicle operating on Route 95 NB shortly before midnight in the area of exit 35 in Woburn and areas to the north, and/or Route 93 SB from beginning at exit 37A on Route 95 and areas to the south on Route 93; or

• Any area repair shops that may have seen a vehicle matching the truck’s description with damage to the tire or wheel areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 979-538-6161 or Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600.

