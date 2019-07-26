Authorities searching for vehicle connected to suspicious death in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Concord, New Hampshire

Investigators are looking for a blue 2012 Mazda 3 sedan with a New Hampshire license plate, number 4055307 in connection with the death of a man, whose name has not been released, according to a joint release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Anyone who may see the vehicle is warned not to approach it and is urged to contact police immediately.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine the cause of the man’s death.

No other information has been made available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. Sean Ford of the Concord Police Department at (603) 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100.

