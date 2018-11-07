Authorities searching for wanted fugitive accused of attacking pregnant woman in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a wanted fugitive accused of attacking a pregnant woman in Yarmouth after he posted $540 cash bail on Saturday and failed to appear for his arraignment two days later, officials said.

Matthew Vincent Julian, 30, of Middleboro, who was already wanted on several outstanding warrants, is accused of abusing a pregnant woman who is known to him Friday night on Long Pond Drive, according to Yarmouth police.

Following his arrest a day later in the basement of a home on Webbers Path, police say a Civilian Bail Commissioner released him on $540 cash bail on the promise that he appear in Barnstable District Court on Monday — but he did not show up for his arraignment.

In a statement Wednesday, police noted Julian’s long criminal record, which includes 41 prior charges in Massachusetts.

Julian is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo on his left hip that says “Julian,” a tattoo on his left shoulder that says, “Only God can judge me,” and two heart tattoos on his back.

Police say he may be driving a green 2003 GMC Sierra pickup truck with the license plate S21150.

He is wanted on charges of assault and battery on a pregnant woman and violation of a protection order.

Anyone with information about Julian is urged to use caution and call Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

