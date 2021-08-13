WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn police are turning to the public for help in their search for a man accused of stabbing a man and a pregnant woman on August 4, officials said.

Officers were called to a home on Washington Street shortly before 11 p.m. that night for reports of a disturbance and upon their arrival found the victims suffering from stab and slash wounds to their head and face,” according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Woburn Chief of Police Robert Rufo.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect, 24-year-old Tyler Olivier, arrived at the home where he resides and found the man and woman outside the home where they rent an apartment.

During the encounter, investigators say Olivier became angry and allegedly entered the home to retrieve a knife before returning outside and stabbing and slashing the victims.

He then fled the scene in a White Jeep Summit and officers were able to locate the knife at the scene.

The Jeep was later found in Connecticut but Olivier’s whereabouts are still unknown.

He is described as being about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing between 190-230 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a muscular build. He has known ties to Florida, California and Connecticut and may have fled the area.

Olivier has been charged with two counts of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Woburn Police at 781-933-1212 and should not attempt to approach him.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)