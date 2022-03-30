LEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they continue to search a park in the Berkshires for a New York woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police and the Lee Police Department are searching in the area of Longcope Park for 42-year-old Meghan A. Marohn, according to a state police spokesman.

Marohn’s black 2017 Subaru Impreza was found parked on Church Street near the heavily-wooded park.

Emergency response team members, K9 teams, and a state police helicopter have been assisting local police in the search for Marohn.

Marohn is said to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Marohn is urged to call 911 immediately.

