PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have secured an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Plymouth that left one man dead earlier this week, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said police first responded to the Myles Standish State Forest around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The person who was shot was hit several times, according to the DA’s office. He was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A matter of days later, the DA’s office on Friday said witnesses told investigators they saw a man identified as John Geovanni Pires Monteiromacedo in an altercation with the victim before the shooting.

The DA’s office said authorities were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Monteiromacedo.

The investigation into this incident was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

