CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate the suspicious disappearance of a teenager from New Hampshire who was reported missing more than 50 years ago.

Janis Taylor, 15, of Concord, was reported missing on Jan. 8, 1968, and the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit is now looking for anyone who had contact with her between December 1967 and the time of her disappearance or anytime thereafter, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Monday.

At the time of her disappearance, authorities say Taylor had been living in Concord at various addresses, including 176 N. State Street, 89 School Street, and the Alosa Trailer Park on Manchester Street.

Taylor, who grew up in Warner, was a sophomore attending Concord High School when she was reported missing. She was also said to be associated with people who worked at the Rumford Press in Concord.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone who knew or Taylor or has information about her disappearance is urged to contact Detective Paul Shaughnessy, of the Concord Police Department, at 603-230-4934.

