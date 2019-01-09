Authorities seek help identifying owner of dog found dead in North Attleboro parking lot

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The MSPCA-Angell and North Attleboro police are turning to the public for help in identifying the owner of a dog that was found dead over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

A female German Shepherd was found dead on Sunday in the parking lot of the Ruth Rhind Recreation Area on Huntsbridge Road, according to the MSPCA.

The dog, which is believed to have been between 5 and 8 years old, was said to be laying on bedding and covered in a plastic tarp.

The dog’s remains were taken to the MSPCA’s medical center in Jamaica Plain, where staffers are working to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the dog is asked to contact the North Attleboro Police Department at 508-695-1212 or the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department at 617-522-6008.

An animal cruelty investigation is underway.

