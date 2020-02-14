Authorities seek help in search for girl who disappeared from Boston last summer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl who has not been seen since last summer.

Eniuleyka Angulo-Santiago, 16, disappeared from Boston on June 30, 2019, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Santiago could still be in the area but she may have traveled to New York, Connecticut, or Rhode Island, Boston police said. She could be in the company of an adult man or woman.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She has “Tamara” tattoed on her right wrist.

Santiago may also go by the name “Mary,” authorities said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4687 or the NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

