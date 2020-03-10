Authorities seek help in search for missing Boston girl who has not been seen since early February

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing Boston girl who has not been seen since early February.

Janelly Colon, 14, went missing from her home on Feb. 4, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police believe Colon may still be in the area.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Colon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Boston Police Department at 1-617-343-4687 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

