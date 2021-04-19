Authorities seek help in search for missing New Hampshire man

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 20-year-old New Hampshire man.

Afshin Zarechian, of Manchester, may have traveled to North Conway and possibly Naples, Maine, over the weekend, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Zarechian is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with dark hair and eyes.

Police say Zarechian could be driving a green 2011 BMW 3-series sedan with New Hampshire license plate RICCH.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

