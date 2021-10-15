(WHDH) — Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a Maryland woman who disappeared after visiting a mall in late September.

Kanak Sharma, 33, of Gaithersburg, called her family on Sept. 20 to tell them that she was at Lakeforest Mall, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Sharma’s family told police that they have not heard from her since that phone call.

She is desribed as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, about 87 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the department’s Cold Case Unit at 240-773-5070.

