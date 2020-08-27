NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are calling out to anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians in Natick last week to reach out to them as an investigation continues.

On Aug. 18 just before 6:30 p.m., a dark blue, four-door Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck struck a 51-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, who were walking northbound on the sidewalk on Washington Avenue in the area of Summer Street, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Natick Chief of Police James Hicks.

Both pedestrians were hospitalized and the man has since been treated and released. The woman remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene but their pickup truck was seized by investigators, Ryan and Hicks said.

Members of the public are being asked to think broadly and contact Natick police at 508-647-9500 if they were in the immediate area at the time of the crash or if they were in the surrounding neighborhoods or communities, including Sherborn or Holliston, during the early evening.

Police learned the driver may have been seen or been in contact with the operators of of other vehicles, including a tan or brown sport utility vehicle and a black sedan that were also travelling in the area of Washington Avenue prior to the crash, Ryan and Hicks said.

Investigators are also looking to speak to those drivers as well as anyone else who may have seen the vehicle or has any information.

