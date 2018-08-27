Authorities seek information after person seen stomping seagull on Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for information after a person was seen stomping on a seagull while at Hampton Beach on Sunday, officials said.

A beachgoer shared photos of the injured bird with the Hampton Police Department, prompting them to launch an investigation.

In a social media post, the beachgoer claims a man stomped on the bird for “bothering him,” leaving it with a broken leg. The bird was unable to fly and nearly drowned, according to the post.

Deputy Police Chief David Hobbs is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Hampton Police Animal Control at 603-929-4444.

Hobbs did not comment on a possible suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

