Authorities seek man accused of threatening to kill Trump, government officials, police officers

(WHDH) — The United States Secret Service is turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who they say threatened to kill President Donald Trump, unnamed government officials, and law enforcement officers.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Shawn Richard Christy, 26, of Pennsylvania, after he was charged with interstate communication of threats and threats against the president, officials said.

Christy should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

He is said to have a distinct speech impediment and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Authorities did not release information on the nature of the threats.

Anyone who has information on Christy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the secret service at 833-225-7751 or call the police.

Shawn Christy is wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement officers, government officials and President Donald Trump. Christy is considered armed & dangerous. Christy, is believed to be traveling along the East Coast. For more info or to make a report:https://t.co/evcBAThtFh pic.twitter.com/iKLIptuQZZ — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 22, 2018

