BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are searching for a wanted man with Cape Cod ties who walked away from a hospital in Boston over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Darren P. Devine, 30, of Harwich, was last seen leaving Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain on Saturday around 5 p.m., according to the Mashpee Police Department.

Devine was wearing a black shirt and black shorts at the time of his disappearance. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Devine is said to have ties to many Cape towns and “several police involvements.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact state police at 617-946-3080.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)