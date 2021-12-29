CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Acting Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow are seeking assistance from the public as the anniversary of a Cambridge man’s murder approaches.

Paul Wilson, 60, was found murdered at Danehy Park on the night of Jan. 2, 2019, according to Ryan and Elow.

Over the past three years, officials have continued to actively investigate this case, including conducting forensic testing, investigating other similar incidents that have occurred in Cambridge and other communities, and following up with individuals who have come forward following the attack.

Ryan and Elow say they have made some progress but that a suspect has not been identified at this time.

Officers responding to a report of what appeared to be a body lying on a paved pathway under a lit street lamp at the park around 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019, discovered Wilson suffering from significant head trauma, officials said. He was said to be wearing a pair of shorts, a red winter coat, a winter hat, and gloves.

Wilson, who stood 6-foot-6-inches, was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

Investigators determined that on the day of the attack, Wilson took a Blue Bike to and from work at IBM. He returned from work by arriving at Porter MBTA station and rode the bike home, where he parked it by his house on Sherman Street before walking through the park, according to Ryan’s office.

Anyone with information about Wilson’s death is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office at 781-897-6600 or Cambridge police at 617-349-3121.

Wilson’s family is also offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for his death.

