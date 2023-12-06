CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities asked for the public’s help Wednesday as they continue to investigate a suspicious fire in Chelsea last month.

The fire happened in a vacant building on Blossom Street on Nov. 8. In a joint statement this week, officials with the Chelsea Fire Department and the state Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit said the fire grew quickly, starting on the second floor of the building before climbing through the roof.

SKY7-HD captured part of the emergency response as crews contented with windy conditions and poured water on the fire.

Despite conditions, no one was hurt and officials said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the building of origin.

As authorities began investigating, officials said witnesses reported seeing or hearing a group of people running from the area shortly before this fire was reported. The individuals, officials said, were possibly juveniles.

“Based on the evidence gathered since that time, the fire is being investigated as suspicious,” officials said.

Officials on Wednesday asked anyone with information on this fire to reach out to investigators by contacting the Arson Watch Reward Program at 1-800-682-9229. Individuals have the option to remain anonymous.

Coordinated by the state Property Insurance Underwriting Association, the reward program offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information that detects or prevents arson crimes, as described in Wednesday’s announcement.

