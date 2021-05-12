LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public to come forward with tips after a dog was found dead in a plastic bag near a Lawrence school back in March.

A Lawrence police officer discovered the 1-year-old Jack Russel Terrier-type dog along a frequented walking trail behind South Lawrence East Middle School on March 17 around 10:45 a.m., according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The white and tan dog has been partially wrapped in a pee pad and placed in a black plastic bag, the ARL said.

There was reportedly blood present inside the bag and on the dog’s body, as well as urine staining on the dog’s tail.

The ARL says it is likely the dog had not been left in the area for very long.

A necropsy determined the dog’s cause of death to be acute blood loss and multiple skull fractures, the ARL said.

Extensive bruising on the body indicates the dog was intermittently abused in the 36-hours leading up to its death, the ARL added.

It was also reportedly mutilated after it was killed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 426-9170 ext. 110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org, or Lawrence Police Det. Carmen Purpora at (978) 794-5900 x625.

