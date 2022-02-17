DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are asking for the public to come forward with information regarding an emaciated, dead dog that was found dumped on the Animal Rescue League’s Dedham campus back in October.

The ARL of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department along with the Dedham Police Department have been jointly investigating this animal cruelty and abandonment case since the young adult pit bull-type male dog was found by an ARL employee on Oct. 25, 2021.

A necropsy on the dog was performed on Oct. 26, 2021, and revealed that the animal suffered from severe malnutrition, according to the ARL of Boston.

A surveillance video revealed that on Oct. 23, 2021, at about 11:17 p.m., an SUV-type vehicle with two unidentified people inside entered the ARL property in Dedham and proceeded to leave the animal on a walkway before exiting the property, the ARL of Boston said.

The vehicle is believed to be a Nissan Rogue.

The ARL of Boston says they have followed a number of leads and are now asking for the public’s help in determining who may have left the dog and why.

Anyone with information can contact ARL Law Enforcement at (617) 470-4266 x110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org, or Dedham Police Detective Kevin Mahoney at (781) 751-9301 or email kmahoney@police.dedham-ma.gov.

