FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are asking the public to come forward with tips as they continue to investigate the death of a 28-year-old woman who was found fatally stabbed in an apartment in Framingham on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a man reporting the death of Jasmyn Beatty at the Halstead Apartments around 8:30 a.m. found Beatty dead and suffering from a significant slash wound to the back of her neck, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Thursday.

The man who reported the incident is reportedly known to Beatty.

Officers canvassed the area and are continuing to interview individuals and search for forensic evidence.

There are no cameras on the property but authorities are looking at the surrounding area for videos.

“We are asking you to think back to the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 25th, thinking about whether you have seen or heard something that either seemed unusual or now in light of knowing what happened may have attached additional importance to,” Ryan said.

An increased police presence has also been added to the area.

“We understand, as I mentioned that the community is on edge, that the sense of safety has been shaken by Jasmyn’s death and by uncertainty as to what brought her to that moment.” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan

Beatty’s cause of death has not been released but Ryan says based on the evidence gathered so far, the DA’s office is investigating this as a homicide.

“The nature of the injury suffered by Jasmyn was a significant slash wound to the back of the neck,” Ryan said.

Ryan added that they cannot say whether this was a random attack or committed by someone known to Beatty.

Ryan also asked area residents to keep their doors locked and keep outdoor lights on as investigators work to identify a suspect.

Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer extended her thoughts and prayers to Beatty’s family and said that solving this case is a top priority.

The public is encouraged to remain vigilant and provide tips to Framingham police by calling 508-872-1212.

