Authorities seek to ID man accused of stealing credit cards from gym locker

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy are turning to the public for help in identifying a man who they say made purchases with credit cards he stole from a gym locker.
A 74-year-old gym-goer was robbed of the credit cards, according to the Quincy Police Department.
Police did not specify where the thefts took place.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jason MacIsaac at 617-745-5771.
