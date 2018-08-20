Authorities seek to ID ‘suspicious’ man seen lurking near playground

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in West Springfield are turning to the public for help in identifying a “suspicious” man who they say was spotted lurking last week near a children’s playgound.

A concerned individual called police to report that the man was “acting irrationally” on Aug. 15 near a baseball diamond, according to the West Springfield Police Department.

Police are only interested in interviewing the man at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the department’s Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.

