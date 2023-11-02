BOSTON (WHDH) - State police detectives are working with authorities in Kenya to find a man wanted for the death of a woman found in a Logan Airport garage Wednesday night.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police announced the developments Thursday afternoon, hours after officials said the woman was found dead in the garage.

The woman has been identified as Margaret Mbitu, 31, of Whitman. Officials said 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, 40, is now wanted for her homicide.

While authorities have an arrest warrant, officials said investigators determined Kangethe had boarded a flight to Kenya.

Officials noted Kangethe and Mbitu are believed to have known each other, adding this homicide is not believed to have been a random act.

“There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers,” officials said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

