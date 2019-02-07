Authorities serving warrant arrest ‘dangerous’ suspects after SWAT standoff in Maynard

MAYNARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities serving a “high-risk” warrant at a home in Maynard on Thursday arrested two “dangerous” suspects following an hourslong SWAT standoff, officials said.

Local officers, state troopers, ATF officials, and a NEMLEC SWAT team responding to a home on Acton Court about 7:15 a.m. learned of the possible presence of firearms inside, prompting a standoff, according to Maynard police.

Two males, one adult and one teenager, were taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. One firearm was said to be recovered from the home.

No one was injured in the operation.

“We are very fortunate to have such amazing law enforcement partners in Massachusetts, including our local ATF branch, the state police, and the highly trained municipal police officers that make up the NEMLEC SWAT team,” Police Chief Mark Dubois said. “Thanks to an efficient and orderly operation today, two dangerous suspects have been taken into custody.”

The home remains secured at this time as officers seek to follow proper procedures for a search of the premises.

An investigation is ongoing.

