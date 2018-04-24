Authorities: Speeding, wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on busy highway

(WHDH) — A woman in Dallas was killed when the car she was driving collided with an SUV that was speeding in the wrong direction down a busy highway, according to local media.

The crash happened on April 22 after a motorist drove eastbound on a westbound lane on Interstate 20 in Duncanville, authorities said.

The SUV struck another car, which spun out of control. Two others cars were also hit. The SUV burst into flames.

Video taken by a witness shows multiple people trying to open the seat of a wrecked car, while another person is seen lying on the ground. Police officers are also visible.

The wrong-way driver was identified as Guillermo Suarez, according to a report. He is charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

