Authorities spreading flyers around Lawrence reminding residents to stay home during coronavirus outbreak

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Lawrence is keeping its residents informed about the coronavirus by spreading flyers throughout the city.

Over the next couple of days, members of the National Guard, state police, and local police will be leaving flyers on cars as part of a city-wide campaign to remind people to stay home.

Around 20,000 flyers are expected to be delivered by 1 p.m. Saturday.

The flyers list ways neighbors can protect themselves and include important phone numbers for those who need help.

