Authorities step up security ahead of Fourth of July extravaganza on the Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities have stepped up security members as they anticipate thousands of people to pack the Esplanade for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Thursday.

Law enforcement members will be watching the event on land, in the water, and overhead to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating Independence Day.

“Visitors will see a large uniformed presence along the Esplanade,” said Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe, Undersecretary of Public Safety and Security. “State police will be on foot, bikes, motorcycles, and horses.”

Officials are reminding people that if they see something suspicious, they should say something to nearby authorities.

State police have established a Text-A-Tip line for those to report suspicious activity.

Several items are restricted at the Esplanade, including grills, bicycles, drones, backpacks, alcohol, drones and large coolers.

Items that will be allowed at the festivities include pop-up tents, blankets, folding beach chairs, shoulder-strap of single-handled coolers, personal items in clear bags, and small purses.

The public is being urged to stay hydrated. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s.

EMTs will be readily available at the Esplanade.

“Hydrate. Push the water, not the alcohol,” said James Hooley, of Boston EMS. “Try to stay out of long periods in the sun.”

The concert will start at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10:30 p.m.

Those looking to enjoy the festivities from the comfort of their home can watch the extravaganza on WHDH-TV and Bloomberg TV from 8 to 11 p.m. It can also be streamed on Bloomberg.com and listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)