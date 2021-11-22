FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old man was shot and killed by police during an altercation in Fall River Monday evening.

Two officers were called to Anthony Harden’s home on Lowell Street around 5:40 p.m. after a woman told them he sexually assaulted her over the weekend, according to the district attorney.

At 6:05 p.m. the officers responded to an apartment on Melville Street where a fight allegedly broke out between Harden and two officers. A preliminary investigation indicates that a knife was present, the DA said.

It was during this struggle that Harden was shot. He was transported to St. Anne’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured but they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

