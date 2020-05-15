BURLINGTON, N.C. (WHDH) — A North Carolina man is facing more than a dozen charges after he allegedly stabbed his wife and a police K-9, as well as threw gasoline on an officer in Burlington late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on North Mebane Street around 10:45 p.m. encountered 41-year-old Ali Asghari Sandi, who allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife.

Sandi retreated into the home with the victim inside, closed the doors and turned off the lights, according to Burlington police.

An officer breached the door to get the wife outside but police say Sandi splashed gasoline on them.

Sandi then allegedly charged at the officers with a knife before stabbing Talon, a 3-year-old police K-9.

Officers apprehended the suspect, who is being held on $180,000 total secured bond.

He faces seven felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, three felony counts of assault on law enforcement officer causing physical injury, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement agency animal, three misdemeanor accounts of assault on a government officials, and one felony count of assault with deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury.

All officers and Talon have received treatment for their injuries are are recovering at home.

The wife was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

