NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) – A tanker truck driver said he dropped his coffee before crashing down an embankment in Northbridge and crushing a car Monday morning, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was distracted by a spilled coffee when he crashed the tanker, plowing into two parked cars, Northbridge Police Lt. Timothy Labrie said.

The tanker came to a halt at a retaining wall near the side of the house. Labrie says if it wasn’t for the wall, it would have crashed into the home.

About two hours after the initial impact, hundreds of gallons of gas began pouring from the tanker. Several homes were evacuated.

The spill has since been contained as crews work to empty the remainder of the 10,000-gallon tank.

Power crews are on scene working to restore power to the area.

No injuries were reported.

