MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities will announce on Wednesday an arrest in connection with a 30-year-old homicide in Malden.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and the Malden Police Department will hold a joint news conference this afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox