Authorities to announce federal charges against dozens of Latin Kings gang members

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities will announce charges against dozens of purported members of the Almighty Latin Kings & Queens street gang during a news conference in Boston on Friday morning, officials said.

The announcement will come at 11 a.m., according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Those charged, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership of the gang, will face federal racketeering, drug, and firearms offenses, according to Lelling.

The five-year investigation was dubbed “Operation Throne Down.”

No additional information was immediately released.

#BREAKING: Dozens of #LatinKings members & associates, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership, have been charged w/ federal racketeering, drug and firearms offenses. @DMAnews1 to host press conference at 11am today w/ @FBIBoston & @MACorrections. Details to follow. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) December 5, 2019

'Operation Throne Down,' a 5-year investigation by #FBI Boston's North Shore Gang Task Force & @MACorrections culminated today with racketeering & drug trafficking charges against dozens of leaders & members of the Almighty Latin Kings & Queens.11 a.m. press conference @DMAnews1 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 5, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)