Authorities to announce federal charges against dozens of Latin Kings gang members

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities will announce charges against dozens of purported members of the Almighty Latin Kings & Queens street gang during a news conference in Boston on Friday morning, officials said.
The announcement will come at 11 a.m., according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.
Those charged, including East Coast and Massachusetts leadership of the gang, will face federal racketeering, drug, and firearms offenses, according to Lelling.
The five-year investigation was dubbed “Operation Throne Down.”
No additional information was immediately released.
